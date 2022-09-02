0
Entertainment

LIVESTREAMED: MUSIGA holds seminar on leverging digital tools for career enhancement

POSTER 2(1)edr MUSIGA is holding a business and digital focused workshop for musicians

Fri, 2 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) is holding an event to discuss leveraging digital and online tools for career development.

The project forms part of a series of capacity-building programmes that seek to improve members and musicians, in general, to remain competitive in the ever-changing business of the music industry.

It will also serve as a Training of Trainers workshop.

Some key topics for discussion will focus on; New Music Business; Managing Your Brand and Making Money in the Digital Space

The event is a Music in Africa Live Project supported by the Federal Foreign Office, Siemens Siftung and Goethe Institut.

Watch the stream below:

