LIVESTREAMED: MzGee hosts Guru, A Plus, Vida and others on United Showbiz

Sat, 20 Apr 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Weekly showbiz news analysis programme, United Showbiz, is live on UTV with hostess MzGee in the hot seat.

Her guests for tonight include:

A Plus

Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo

Vida Adutwumwaa

Amanda

Ola Michael and

Guru

United Television (UTV) is a Ghanaian 24 hour channel that showcases the cultural diversity of Ghana in its news coverage, local sitcoms and general content.

Its main medium of communication is the local language (Akan).

