LIVESTREAMED: Mzbel hosts United Showbiz on UTV

Sat, 12 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Continuing with the use of industry players as hosts of United Showbiz programme, the latest in the seat is Mzbel.

The singer is the sit-in host for Nana Ama McBrown who has yet to make an appearance on the show this year.

Mzbel will be steering discussions between the three permanent guests – Kwame A Plus Bulldog and Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo.

The two other guests are Amanda Jisseh and Soraya Mensah.

Watch a livestream of today’s edition:

