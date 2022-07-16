5
Menu
Entertainment

LIVESTREAMED: Nana Ama McBrown hosts United Showbiz on UTV

Video Archive
Sat, 16 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Actress, brand ambassador and TV presenter, Empress Nana Ama McBrown is back on the set of her entertainment review programme for the first time this year.

She is hosting a panel consisting of Arnold Asamoah Baidoo, A Plus, Bulldog and Mr. Logic - who are usual guests on the programme.

Kwaku Twumasi and Socrate Safo complete the list of guests for today's edition of the show.

Reports suggested that Ama McBrown had taken time off due to pregnancy, but she dismissed those claims months back.

Late last year, she was absent from the show as she sought medical attention in Germany, her seat was taken over by Abeiku Santana over that period.

Watch a livestream of the programme below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
After 14 IVFs and multiple miscarriages, this couple are now parents to twins
Barker-Vormawor hails Dormaahene Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II
Atta Mills govt didn’t treat me with the decorum I deserved – Kufuor
This former minister of state became a commercial driver after leaving office
NPP National Executives: Gabby projects who will win what position
Minority ‘clash’ with Joe Wise on Adwoa Safo saga
Nat'l Cathedral: Secretariat refusing to answer questions – Ablakwa claims
A Plus responds to Wontumi's suit
Kwabena Agyapong recounts how Bawumia became an NPP member
What Akufo-Addo said in 2016 about the ‘family and friends’ syndrome gov't