LIVESTREAMED: Nana Ama McBrown hosts United Showbiz on UTV

Sat, 20 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Weekly entertainment analysis programme United Showbiz is live with host, Nana Ama McBrown ‘presiding.’

Her guests this week include usual suspects Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo and Bulldog as well as Ola Michael.

Completing the set is Amerado Burner and Eno Barony.

Watch a livestream of the show below:



