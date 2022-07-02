LIVESTREAMED: Nana Ama McBrown returns to host United Showbiz on UTV

Nana Ama McBrown returns to United Showbiz

Actress, brand ambassador and TV presenter, Empress Nana Ama McBrown is back on the set of her entertainment review programme for the first time this year.

After six whole months of using guest presenters on the United Showbiz programme on UTV, McBrown has retaken her seat.



She is hosting a panel consisting of Arnold Asamoah Baidoo, A Plus and Bulldog - who are usual guests on the programme.



Mr. Logic and Amanda Jissih complete the list of guests for today's edition of the show.



Reports suggested that Ama McBrown had taken time off due to pregnancy, but she dismissed those claims months back.



Late last year, she was absent from the show as she sought medical attention in Germany, her seat was taken over by Abeiku Santana over that period.

Watch a livestream of the programme below:







Watch how Nana Ama McBrown made her return to the show



