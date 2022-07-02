4
Menu
Entertainment

LIVESTREAMED: Nana Ama McBrown returns to host United Showbiz on UTV

Nana Ama Mcbrown Usb.png Nana Ama McBrown returns to United Showbiz

Sat, 2 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Actress, brand ambassador and TV presenter, Empress Nana Ama McBrown is back on the set of her entertainment review programme for the first time this year.

After six whole months of using guest presenters on the United Showbiz programme on UTV, McBrown has retaken her seat.

She is hosting a panel consisting of Arnold Asamoah Baidoo, A Plus and Bulldog - who are usual guests on the programme.

Mr. Logic and Amanda Jissih complete the list of guests for today's edition of the show.

Reports suggested that Ama McBrown had taken time off due to pregnancy, but she dismissed those claims months back.

Late last year, she was absent from the show as she sought medical attention in Germany, her seat was taken over by Abeiku Santana over that period.

Watch a livestream of the programme below:



Watch how Nana Ama McBrown made her return to the show

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Exclude Ofori-Atta from negotiations, remove Bawumia from EMT - Mahama to Nana Addo
Kofi Adjorlolo set to marry Shatta Wale's mother
Akufo-Addo and four appointees who are in line of fire over IMF move
Many leading members of NPP hate Akufo-Addo - Kwabena Agyapong
Prof. Adei congratulates Mahama for advising government on economy
Did National Cathedral Trustees miss a GH¢1M donation from the Pentecost Church?
Osafo-Maafo breaks silence on leaked ethnocentric Ashanti-Akyem tape
ABA Fuseini jabs Akufo-Addo government
Akufo-Addo orders Ofori-Atta to go to IMF
Mahama outlines five solutions to avert economic catastrophe
Related Articles: