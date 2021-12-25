LIVESTREAMED: Samini Xperience Concert

Dancehall act, Samini thrilled fans to good live band music with dope performances of all his hits at the Samini Xperience Concert.

The show formed part of the legendary artistes 40-years celebration a couple of days ago.



Billed to perform at the event which is headlined by MTN were Lynx Entertainment signees, KiDi and Kuami Eugene.



The versatile musician has been in the music industry for 20 years and has been able to nurture many talents.

The High Grade Family President has put Ghana on the map for so many years and still relevant in the industry.



Watch the LIVESTREAMED video below



