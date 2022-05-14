2
LIVESTREAMED: Shatta Michy hosts United Showbiz on UTV

Sat, 14 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Shatta Michy is hosting today's edition of your popular weekend showbiz trend analysis show - United Showbiz on UTV.

She joins a long list of celebrities who have since the beginning of the year been sitting in for regular host, Nana Ama McBrown.

Her guests on the show include:

Yvonne Nelson

Kwame A Plus

Bulldog

Anthony Woode

Mr. Logic

Watch stream of her introduction below:



