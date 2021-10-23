LIVESTREAMED: United Showbiz on UTV

Sat, 23 Oct 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
After a thrilling week of entertainment stories, your favourite entertianment show is live to dissect the various issues.
Host, Abeiku Santana takes his seat as pundits discuss the arrests of Shatta, Wale, Funny Face Medikal.
Bulldog, the manager of Shatta Wale is in the studio and will deliver updates on the condition of the dancehall artiste.
The prophecy topic could also feature in the discussions as Shatta Wale's actions were triggered by prophecy that he will die.
Hajia4Real is also in the studio to talk about his musical journey.
Watch the show below
