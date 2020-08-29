Entertainment

LIVESTREAMING: 21st Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Ceremony day 2

Welcome to day two of the 21st Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

The three-day event kicked off last night with the industry awards ceremony which saw players such as Sarkodie, gospel sensation MOG Music and Kofi Kinaata who for the third time won the Song Writer of the Year walking home with awards.



Tonight, winners of the main categories are expected to be announced in the event which is being transmitted virtually from the Accra International Conference Center due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



A third day event is scheduled for Sunday which is a Heroes Concert to celebrate frontline health workers fighting the deadly COVID-19 virus.

Watch live day two of the 21st Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Ceremony below





