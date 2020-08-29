LIVESTREAMING: 21st Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Ceremony day 2

Click for Market Deals →
Welcome to day two of the 21st Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.
The three-day event kicked off last night with the industry awards ceremony which saw players such as Sarkodie, gospel sensation MOG Music and Kofi Kinaata who for the third time won the Song Writer of the Year walking home with awards.
Tonight, winners of the main categories are expected to be announced in the event which is being transmitted virtually from the Accra International Conference Center due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A third day event is scheduled for Sunday which is a Heroes Concert to celebrate frontline health workers fighting the deadly COVID-19 virus.
Watch live day two of the 21st Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Ceremony below
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- VGMA 2020: MOG Music beats Joe Mettle, Kuami Eugene, others to win first award
- VGMA 2020: Cina Soul’s cinematic visual for 'Killi Mi' wins her first award
- 2020 VGMAs: I’ll win all categories that I’m in – MOG
- My VGMA brawl with Shatta Wale unintended - Stonebwoy
- Not paying attention to music education is disservice to young talents - Charterhouse CEO to gov’t
- Read all related articles