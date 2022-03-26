LIVESTREAMING: 3Music Awards 2022

3Music Awards 2022 is LIVE

All is set for the 5th edition of the 3Music Awards.

The event comes off at the Grand Arena of the AICC.



The event will be hosted by OB Amponsah and Lekzy De Comic.



The nominated musicians will be awarded under the following category:



Nasco Next Rated Act Of The Year



Afrobeats/Afropop Song Of The Year



Viral Song Of The Year



Collaboration Of The Year



Best Male Vocal Performance

Best Female Vocal Performance



Gospel Act Of The Year



Digital Act Of The Year



Fan Army Of The Year



DJ Of The Year



Breakthrough Act Of The Year



Group Of The Year



Hip Hop Song Of The Year

Song Of The Year



African Act Of The Year



Highlife Song Of The Year



Hiplife Song Of The Year



Gospel Song Of The Year



Highlife Act Of The Year



Hip-life/Hip-hop Artiste Of The Year



Rapper Of The Year

Producer Of The Year



Reggae/Dancehall Song Of The Year



Reggae/Dancehall Act Of The Year



Video Of The Year



Album Of The Year



EP Of The Year



Performer Of The Year



Most Streamed Song Of The Year

Most Streamed Act Of The Year



Best Alternative Song Of The Year



First Legend Award



Music Legends Awards



Artiste Of The Year



Watch the show LIVE



