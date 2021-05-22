LIVESTREAMING: Abeiku Santana hosts Medikal, AY Poyoo on United Showbiz

Ace broadcaster Abeiku Aggrey Santana takes over as host of today’s edition of the United Showbiz on UTV.

Abeiku is sitting in for regular host Nana Ama McBrown and will host two of Ghana’s most prominent musicians.



Rapper Medikal and social media sensation AY Poyoo will be guest to Abeiku Santana on today’s edition.



The two musicians are expected to perform some of their hit songs and share their opinion on some trending issues in the entertainment industry.



Arnold Asamoah, a regular pundit is also in the studio to gauge the submissions from the two musicians as well as have a bite at the major entertainment topics.

Bulldog is also present in the studio as a pundit



The show promises to be exciting and GhanaWeb is honored to give you platform to enjoy one of Ghana’s most exciting shows.



Follow the livestream here



