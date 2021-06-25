LIVESTREAMING: Day One of VGMA22

Ghana’s biggest music awards night, the 22nd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), is finally here.

This year’s edition is being held for two days and the organizers, Charterhouse have promised nothing short a good musical awards night.



Artistes billed to perform for this year’s awards night include; Efya, Yaayaa, KiDi, Epixode, Okyeame Kwame, Sister Afia, Larusso, Fameye, Kofi Kinaata, DopeNation, Bethel Revival Choir, Dead Peepol and Eno Barony.



Last year, Lynx Entertainment signee, Kuami Eugene won the most prestigious Artiste of the Year award.



However this year, the Rockstar comes up against familiar faces like KiDi, Adina, Diana Hamilton, Medikal and Sarkodie.

Some of the categories for the VGMA22 are Hiplife Song of the Year, Highlife Song of the Year, Hip-Hop Song of the Year, Reggae/ Dancehall Song of the Year, Gospel Song of the Year, Afrobeats / Afropop Song of the Year among others.



Watch the LIVESTREAMING of the VGMA22 below



