LIVESTREAMING: Grand finale of Next Gospel Star

The finalists of the next gospel star

The final of the third edition of the Next Gospel Star is underway at the National Theatre.

Powered by Ceejay Multimedia the reality show seeks to unearth and reward gospel music talent in Ghana.



This year's final has Lauretta, Tilly, Eli, Grace, Jemina, Ohemaa, Charlotte and Abi as contestants for the big prize.



The winner of the grand finale walked away with various prizes including a cash prize, a recording deal and a travel package.

Watch the show below



