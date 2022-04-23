LIVESTREAMING: Jackie Appiah hosts colleagues on United Showbiz

Sat, 23 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Actress Jackie Appiah is hosting her colleagues and some entertainment critics on this week's edition of United Showbiz.
They are discussing some issues that made news within the entertainment industry.
Those on the show are: Arnold Asamoah Baidoo, A Plus, Kalsoume Sinare, Oscar Provencal, Samira Yakubu, and Rosalind Ngissah.
Watch the livestream below:
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Your ‘dead on arrival’ comment treated with contempt – Ablakwa to Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu over E-Levy suit