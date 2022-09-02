LIVESTREAMING: MUSIGA holds seminar on leverging digital tools for career enhancement

MUSIGA is holding a business and digital focused workshop for musicians

The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) is holding an event to discuss leveraging digital and online tools for career development.

The project forms part of a series of capacity-building programmes that seek to improve members and musicians, in general, to remain competitive in the ever-changing business of the music industry.



It will also serve as a Training of Trainers workshop.



Some key topics for discussion will focus on; New Music Business; Managing Your Brand and Making Money in the Digital Space

The event is a Music in Africa Live Project supported by the Federal Foreign Office, Siemens Siftung and Goethe Institut.



Watch the stream below:



