LIVESTREAMING: MzGee hosts Black Sherif, others on UTV's United Showbiz

Sat, 13 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Weekly entertainment analysis programme United Showbiz is live with host, MzGee ‘presiding.’

Her guests this week include usual suspects Kwame A Plus, Bullgod and Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo.

Completing the set is Kwaboah and VGMA Artiste of the Year, Black Sherif.

Watch a livestream of the show below:

