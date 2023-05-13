LIVESTREAMING: MzGee hosts Black Sherif, others on UTV's United Showbiz

Sat, 13 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Weekly entertainment analysis programme United Showbiz is live with host, MzGee ‘presiding.’
Her guests this week include usual suspects Kwame A Plus, Bullgod and Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo.
Completing the set is Kwaboah and VGMA Artiste of the Year, Black Sherif.
Watch a livestream of the show below:
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- Black Sherif receives two cars after VGMA Artiste of the Year win
- The trip to Konongo Zongo: Black Sherif welcomed by a mammoth crowd
- Black Sherif deserved to win Artiste of the Year award – Piesie Esther breaks silence
- 'That’s how God works' – Mark Okraku-Mantey reacts to Black Sherif’s win
- 'Baa he otɛ' - Black Sherif sings Adane Best's track after VGMA AOTY victory speech
- Read all related articles