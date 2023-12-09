LIVESTREAMING: MzGee hosts Edem, Amenyah, A Plus, others on United Showbiz

Menu ›
Entertainment
Sat, 9 Dec 2023
United Showbiz, the weekly entertainment news analysis programme is on.
Host MzGee is hosting six guests as they dissect the major industry issues.
Her panel includes usual suspects:
AA Plus
Ola Michael and
Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo
Others include Edem, Harold Amenyah, Socrates and Mc Yaa Yeboah.
Watch the livestream below:
