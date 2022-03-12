LIVESTREAMING: Mzbel hosts United Showbiz on UTV

Sat, 12 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Continuing with the use of industry players as hosts of United Showbiz programme, the latest in the seat is Mzbel.
The singer is the sit-in host for Nana Ama McBrown who has yet to make an appearance on the show this year.
Mzbel will be steering discussions between the three permanent guests – Kwame A Plus Bulldog and Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo.
The two other guests are Amanda Jisseh and Soraya Mensah.
Watch a livestream of today’s edition:
