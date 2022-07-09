2
LIVESTREAMING: Nana Ama McBrown hosts United Showbiz on UTV

Sat, 9 Jul 2022

Actress, brand ambassador and TV presenter, Empress Nana Ama McBrown is back on the set of her entertainment review programme for the first time this year.

She is hosting a panel consisting of Arnold Asamoah Baidoo, A Plus and Mr. Logic - who are usual guests on the programme.

Ola Michael and Afia Schwarzenegger complete the list of guests for today's edition of the show.

Reports suggested that Ama McBrown had taken time off due to pregnancy, but she dismissed those claims months back.

Late last year, she was absent from the show as she sought medical attention in Germany, her seat was taken over by Abeiku Santana over that period.

Watch a livestream of the programme below:

