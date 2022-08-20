LIVESTREAMING: Nana Ama McBrown hosts United Showbiz on UTV

Sat, 20 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Weekly entertainment analysis programme United Showbiz is live with host, Nana Ama McBrown ‘presiding.’
Her guests this week include usual suspects Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo and Bulldog as well as Ola Michael.
Completing the set is Amerado Burner and Eno Barony.
Watch a livestream of the show below:
