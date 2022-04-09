LIVESTREAMING: One-Week Commemoration of Dr Cann

The late radio presenter, Dr Cann

Family and friends of late radio presenter, Francis Ebo Cann, better known as Doctar Cann, on Saturday, April 9, observed the one-week memorial service for their beloved.

The host of ‘Showbiz Extra’ and ‘Ayeeko Ayeeko’ show on Happy FM died on March 25 after a short illness.



He left behind a wife and two sons.



The final funeral rites for Dr Cann will take place on June 11, 2022, at the Obra Spot, Circle.

Watch the video below:



