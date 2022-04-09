0
Menu
Entertainment

LIVESTREAMING: One-Week Commemoration of Dr Cann

Dr Cann 444.png The late radio presenter, Dr Cann

Sat, 9 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Family and friends of late radio presenter, Francis Ebo Cann, better known as Doctar Cann, on Saturday, April 9, observed the one-week memorial service for their beloved.

The host of ‘Showbiz Extra’ and ‘Ayeeko Ayeeko’ show on Happy FM died on March 25 after a short illness.

He left behind a wife and two sons.

The final funeral rites for Dr Cann will take place on June 11, 2022, at the Obra Spot, Circle.

Watch the video below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Buried human skull, cat head exhumed from church altar at Kasoa
Meet Juliet Adubea, the mother of Felix Afena-Gyan
Psalm Adjeteyfio is dead
Psalm Adjeteyfio is dead
Nigerian football legend blames weather for 'defeat' to Ghana
Black Stars coach wants Hudson-Odoi, Mohammed Salisu for World Cup
We are ready for Assin North by-election - Asiedu Nketia
Ghana abstains from vote to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council
Bawumia no longer in his comfort zone – UG Lecturer
Gabby tackles Morgan over Judge Jackson’s confirmation as US Supreme Court Justice