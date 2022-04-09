LIVESTREAMING: One-Week Commemoration of Dr Cann

Sat, 9 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Family and friends of late radio presenter, Francis Ebo Cann, better known as Doctar Cann, on Saturday, April 9, observed the one-week memorial service for their beloved.
The host of ‘Showbiz Extra’ and ‘Ayeeko Ayeeko’ show on Happy FM died on March 25 after a short illness.
He left behind a wife and two sons.
The final funeral rites for Dr Cann will take place on June 11, 2022, at the Obra Spot, Circle.
Watch the video below:
