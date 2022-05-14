LIVESTREAMING: Shatta Michy hosts United Showbiz on UTV

Shatta Michy is hosting today's edition of your popular weekend showbiz trend analysis show - United Showbiz on UTV.

She joins a long list of celebrities who have since the beginning of the year been sitting in for regular host, Nana Ama McBrown.



Her guests on the show include:



Yvonne Nelson



Kwame A Plus



Bulldog

Anthony Woode



Mr. Logic



Watch stream of her introduction below:







