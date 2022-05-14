LIVESTREAMING: Shatta Michy hosts United Showbiz on UTV

Sat, 14 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Shatta Michy is hosting today's edition of your popular weekend showbiz trend analysis show - United Showbiz on UTV.
She joins a long list of celebrities who have since the beginning of the year been sitting in for regular host, Nana Ama McBrown.
Her guests on the show include:
Yvonne Nelson
Kwame A Plus
Bulldog
Anthony Woode
Mr. Logic
Watch stream of her introduction below:
