LIVESTREAMING: Shatta Wale exclusive on Good Evening Ghana

Shatta Wale GEG Exclusive.png Shatta Wale

Thu, 6 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Socio-politico, economic, sports and international relations talk programme, Good Evening Ghana, is on with host Paul Adom-Otchere.

The programme airs on Metro TV twice every week – Tuesdays and Thursdays.

On the agenda for today is an exclusive interview with dancehall musician and Shatta Movement boss, Shatta Wale.

Watch the livestream below:

