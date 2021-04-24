LIVESTREAMING: United Showbiz on UTV

This week’s edition of United Showbiz with sit-in host, Abeiku Aggrey Santana is live.

Dedicated to discussing issues related to the entertainment and arts industry, guests for this week’s edition include regular pundit, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo, comedian Derek Kwabena Bonny, Afia Schwarzenegger, Halifax Ansah, Lawyer Gary Nimako and controversial social media commentator Those Called celebs.



Likely to dominate this evening's discussion will be the case of actress Rosemond Brown also known as Akuapem Poloo, who has been granted bail pending appeal on her 90-day jail term.



Akuapem Poloo was handed the jail sentence after sharing a naked picture of herself and her seven-year-old son in commemoration of the son’s birthday.

She was, however, convicted by an Accra Circuit Court after she pleaded guilty.



Watch United Showbiz live below:



