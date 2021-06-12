LIVESTREAMING: United Showbiz on UTV

Shatta Wale is the guest for today’s edition of the United Showbiz show with regular host Nana Ama McBrown.

The host, Nana McBrown is expected to engage her guests on some of the major issues in the entertainment industry.



Last week, Shatta Wale hosted his first state of music industry address and his sentiments may be tabled for discussion tonight.



Aside from Shatta Wale, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo, Kofi Asamoah and Halifax Ansah Addo will be contributing to the discussion as guests.

Watch the live show below.



