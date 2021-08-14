LIVESTREAMING: United Showbiz on UTV

Abeiku Santana is the host of today's edition

Ace broadcaster Abeiku Aggrey Santana takes his seat as guest host of today’s edition of UTV’s United Showbiz television.

With the regular host Nana Ama McBrown indisposed, Abeiku Santana comes in to moderate today’s conversation which will focus largely on the 2021 Tehillah Experience.



Ohemaa Mercy and SP Kofi Sarpong will be in the studio to talk about the success of the gospel event that happened last week.



Regular pundits Arnold Asamoah Baidoo and Kwame A Plus will offer their expert opinion on submissions by the gospel musicians.

Other relevant issues in the entertainment industry will also be dissected on the show.



Watch the show below