LIVESTREAMING: United Showbiz with Nana Ama McBrown

This week's edition of United Showbiz is live on UTV.

Hosted by the beautiful Nana Ama McBrown, the weekly entertainment show brings together players in the entertainment industry to discuss issues relating to entertainment and arts in the country.



Appearing as guests on today’s edition are movie producer Kofi Asamoah, highlife musicians; Kofi Nti and Dada KD as well as musician and social commentator, A-Plus.

Watch today’s edition of United Showbiz below:



