LIVESTREAMING: Vicky Zugah hosts 'TikTok' edition of United Showbiz

Sat, 18 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Actress Vicky Zugah takes her turn as the host of today's edition of your popular weekend showbiz trend analysis show - United Showbiz on UTV.

She joins a long list of celebrities who have since the beginning of the year been sitting in for regular host, Nana Ama McBrown.

Call it the 'TikTok' edition, Vicky Zugah will be joined by some TikTok stars including:

Hajia Bintu

Asantewaa

Felicia

Jacqueline

Wesley Kesse

Akua

Watch United Showbiz below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
