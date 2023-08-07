‘Lackadaisical’ Efya should be competing with the likes of Tiwa Savage, Tems – Mr. Logic

Ghanaian singer, Efya

Chairman of the Ghana Association of Songwriters, Emmanuel Barnes, popularly known as Mr Logic has said that songstress Efya Nockturnal wasn't proactive enough to appear on his recently ended “More Love, Less Ego” tour.

His comments come in light of statements said by industry player Bullgod, who accused Efya and R2Bees of only smoking and partying with Wizkid instead of going on tour with him. Efya later responded on her Twitter (now X) handle explaining that she had other projects she was working on at the time.



Speaking on United Showbiz on UTV on Saturday 5th August, Mr Logic said Efya couldn't handle the truth and queried why she couldn't reach out to Wizkid.



“I agree with Bulldog 100%. Bullgod spoke the truth and Efya couldn’t handle the truth. Wizkid could come to Ghana, attend funerals, and hang out with these Ghanaian artistes.



"In the midst of the management and protocols, Wizkid has the executive powers to put any artiste on. We know what artiste management and management discretions mean. It’s just a matter of a phone call. Phone call to phone call.



"King Promise represented because he wanted to be there. What happened to Efya? She didn’t show interest. What else was she waiting for? I don’t agree with her. Whatever she says doesn’t hold water for me. This was the right opportunity,” he argued.

He added that Efya should have been on the same level with artistes like Tiwa Savage and Ayra Starr but for her “laziness”.



“Someone said Efya is the laziest yet one of the intelligent artiste in Ghana and I agree. Efya should be rugging shoulders with the likes of Ayra Star, Tiwa Savage and Tems. Efya doesn’t know what she has. Look at where Gyakie is now. Consider all the platforms she has been to and see if Efya has been to any of them. Meanwhile, if you check her contents, Gyakie doesn’t match up to her,” he added.





