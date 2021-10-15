6
Menu
Entertainment

Ladies challenge themselves as they moan live on Twitter for money

MOANS2.png Thousands of ladies have participated in the moaning challenge

Fri, 15 Oct 2021 Source: ghbase.com

Ladies on Twitter have engaged in a battle of supremacy over who moans best.

In a quest to compete for the ultimate cash price, ladies have gathered on a particular platform to engage in moaning of all kinds for the listening pleasure of social media users.

The Twitter space where the challenge is taking place has since clocked over 15,000 active participants as well as curious listeners who are yearning to hear ladies moan live.

Some men have also bet on the challenge with their monies for the lady with the best moan.

Scores of social media users have since reacted to the trend.

The moaning Twitter space challenge was first hosted in Nigeria using the hashtag #MoaningWithOrgasmNG.















Source: ghbase.com
Disclaimer