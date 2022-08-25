Ladies must learn to examine themselves – Sex coach advises

Sex Coach, Dzifa Sweetness

Sex Coach, Dzifa Sweetness, has cautioned ladies to take time to examine themselves to quickly identify when their sexual health is on the decline.

According to her, a lot of ladies fail to examine themselves regularly hence, having no idea what is happening in their bodies.



Speaking to Adwen on e.tv Ghana’s ‘In Bed with Adwen’ show, she said, “This is bad to the extent that some ladies have smelly vaginas but don’t care anymore because they have gotten used to the smell. Whereas they could have prevented or treated it before it got out of hand.”

She stated that some ladies need people to tell them or draw their attention to what is going on but, unfortunately not all men have the courage to tell them. “Women need to examine themselves once in a while to keep them informed about their sexual health ahead of time.”



The sex coach advised ladies to start paying attention to their bodies and examine themselves regularly, and also pay attention to their personal hygiene. “Pay attention to what you eat, the kind of men you have sex with, and your general well-being,” she advised women.