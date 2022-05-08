2
Ladies put boobs on display at 23rd VGMA

Sun, 8 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Red carpet events always have people turning up in their most fashionable clothes either to feel good on the night or wait on the social media fans to quickly jump on to their style.

Although it is important to make a statement, some stars seemingly took the style inspiration very far by putting their boobs on display at the just ended Vodafone Music Awards at the Accra International Conference Center.

There’s no denying the influence one’s favourite actor, musician or influencer has on seasonal style and fashion trends.

While most celebrities have access to an entire glam team and endless stylists on speed dial, certain famous folks rise above the rest when it comes to their style both on and off the red carpet.

GhanaWeb has compiled a list of some people whose clothes appeared to have showcased their boobs at the VGMA:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ghana Music Awards (@ghmusicawards)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ghana Music Awards (@ghmusicawards)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ghana Music Awards (@ghmusicawards)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ghana Music Awards (@ghmusicawards)

