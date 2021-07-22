Ladies, there is no shame in having a high body count - Shade Ladipo

Shade Ladipo, Media personality

According to Media personality Shade Ladipo, sex-shaming women for the number of men they’ve slept with is as old as Methulaseh.

She advised women to hold their heads high and own their trysts with their whole chest.



Shade Ladipo shared this sexual advice on her Instastory. She insisted that there was nothing wrong with a woman who has a string of bedmates to her name. She absolves all responsibility as she describes it as ‘just sex’, not a heinous crime like murder.



She wrote, “You see that thing when you try to shame a woman by saying You wey fck so so and so. Yeah, it’s old.

Ladies, there’s no shame in how many people you have slept with. Sex-shaming, especially when done to women, is older than Methuselah. Ladies, pls hold ur head high, Na fck you fck, you no do Chidinma”



The Chidinma reference is to Chidinma Ojukwu who killed her “sugar daddy”, Usifo Ataga.