Ladies who make unnecessary noise during sex fake orgasm – Sex coach

File photo of a couple in bed

Sex Coach, Akosua Davies, has emphatically stated that women who make noise the most during sex normally tend to fake orgasms.

Speaking to Adwen the Love Doctor on e.tv Ghana’s ‘In Bed with Adwen’ show, she said, “Ladies who are fond of making a lot of noise during sex or love making normally fake orgasm. The real ones are calm and normally speak to you in the ear when they are about to reach orgasm.”



She explained that women normally fake orgasms when they are not into the men and want them to quickly get off.

“Those who are about to reach orgasm do not care about their partner because of the feeling they experience at the time,” she added.



The sex coach also emphasized that any woman reaching her orgasm takes control and tells you how she wants it but the ones who fake it just make unnecessary noise.