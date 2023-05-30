2
Ladies will cry, have their hearts ‘broken’ when these male Ghanaian celebrities finally get married

Male Crush94.png James Gardiner, KiDi and Toosweet Annan

Tue, 30 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Over the years, some Ghanaian male celebrities have stolen the hearts of female fans, some of whom have become terribly obsessed.

In most cases, there is little to no chance of these fans meeting with their ‘celebrity crush’ whom they have ‘gushed over’ for years, but the mere fact that they see them on social media, TV, or even listen to them on the radio, keeps them going.

Interestingly, when it comes to real-life romance, these male celebrities, most of whom are eligible bachelors are yet to find their own partners, a nightmare which their female admirers may be praying against, hoping they are rather chosen.

While it seems that many of these stars are enjoying their bachelor lifestyles, some have gotten candid about their intentions of finding "the one," while others say they feel no need to tie the knot any time soon.

The likes of James Gardiner, E.L, King Promise among others have established that they have got partners.

But ever thought of how their female admirers will feel if they decide to say ‘I do’?

Check out the list below to find Ghanaian male celebrities who will break hearts if they get married

Actor, James Gardiner

A post shared by James Gardiner (@jamesgardinergh)



A post shared by James Gardiner (@jamesgardinergh)



Afrobeats singer, Kidi

A post shared by Don KiDi (@kidimusic)



A post shared by Don KiDi (@kidimusic)



Rapper, E.L

A post shared by ???????????? ???????????????? (@elrepgh)



A post shared by ???????????? ???????????????? (@elrepgh)

Afrobeats singer, King Promise

A post shared by King Promise (@iamkingpromise)



A post shared by King Promise (@iamkingpromise)



Actor, Toosweet Annan

A post shared by Toosweet Annan (@toosweetannangh)

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
