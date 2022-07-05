0
Lady Ophelia bags award at 2022 Ghana Music Awards UK

5FEA4600 C6A7 420B B79F DD5D0F0DCFDB.jpeg Lady Ophelia

Tue, 5 Jul 2022 Source: www.etvghana.com

In a significant achievement, Ghanaian based gospel singer Ophelia Dedaa, also known by her stage name Lady Ophelia, has bagged a Ghana Music Award UK nomination in the category ‘New Artist of The Year’ on Friday.

The singer bagged the prestigious award nominations for her music ‘M’aseda nnwom’, in which she sings about her gratitude and the glory of God.

While sharing the update on her Instagram handle she wrote, “I have no words to describe today’s feelings. How exciting it is to have your works recognized by such a credible scheme such as the GMAUK. I am humbled and thanks to the organizers and my team at Media Excel Productions for this tremendous recognition. Thank God and to you as well”.

Cheers! Congratulations are in order as the “Ayeyie awie” singer gets her first nomination as a mainstream artist – but, that’s not the only good news. She is blessing music fans with another offering “Nkunimdi (Victory)” from her second studio recording album which drops in August this year

