Lady Ophelia releases 'Nkunimdi' to ink and announce her coming album

Lady Ophelia.jpeg Ghanaian Gospel Musician, Lady Ophelia

Thu, 7 Jul 2022 Source: etvghana.com

Gospel Music Minister Lady Ophelia releases a new song, “Nkunimdi (Victory),” ahead of her forthcoming album due in August. The beautiful inspiring track produced by music maestro, Sha, is filled with lots of faith reality proclamations.

The lyrics video version of the song will be premiering on YouTube at exactly 12 PM today.

Lady Ophelia is already an acclaimed artist in Ghana’s gospel scene, her name became known to the general public after her song “Ayeyie Awie” in 2018 as well as “M’aseda nnwom” which is the artist‘s first released project with a record company Media Excel Productions.

Lady is a songwriter and praise/worship leader from Abetifi in the Eastern region of Ghana. Her first single “M’aseda nnwom” released earlier this year has received a great response among listeners, as well as was nominated for the New Artist of the Year at this year’s Ghana Music Award UK.

The song is available here:

