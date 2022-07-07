Lady Ophelia releases 'Nkunimdi' to ink and announce her coming album

Ghanaian Gospel Musician, Lady Ophelia

Gospel Music Minister Lady Ophelia releases a new song, “Nkunimdi (Victory),” ahead of her forthcoming album due in August. The beautiful inspiring track produced by music maestro, Sha, is filled with lots of faith reality proclamations.

The lyrics video version of the song will be premiering on YouTube at exactly 12 PM today.



Lady Ophelia is already an acclaimed artist in Ghana’s gospel scene, her name became known to the general public after her song “Ayeyie Awie” in 2018 as well as “M’aseda nnwom” which is the artist‘s first released project with a record company Media Excel Productions.

The song is available here: