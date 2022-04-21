Lady Ophelia releases new song titled M'aseda Nnwom

Lady Ophelia

Gospel artiste, Lady Ophelia, has released her latest hit single titled, 'M'aseda Nnwom' which is accompanied by a trending video.

The song, which expresses gratitude to God is an exalting soulful praise and worship that draws you into the presence of God.



It is her latest work after she released her 9-track album titled "Kronkron Hene" in 2018.



It comes after signing on to the management of the prestigious Media Excel Production which has Mr Ernest Kwasi Ennin, as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO).



Narrating her motivation behind M'aseda Nnwom, Lady Ophelia said that "My inspiration behind this song is Psalm 92 vs 1, which says that 'it is good to give thanks to the Lord, and to sing praises to His name.' God has been good to me in every area of my life, so it behooves on me to show my appreciation to Him."



She added that "In Genesis chapter 37, Joseph's brothers sold him as a slave, but God later rescued him and he became a governor in Egypt and he saved many lives, including those of his own family."

According to the gospel diva, the lyrics of M'aseda Nnwom will take listeners on a journey of testifying and giving thanks to God for their own personal victories in life.



The gospel music calling of Lady Ophelia who is also a professional teacher dates back at her basic school, Abetifi LA Primary School in the Eastern Region, where she sang at school functions.



Currently, Lady Ophelia is the school chaplain in charge of leading worship at Greata D Shepherd 1 Basic School at Kwashieman in the Greater Accra region.



The songstress is also the praises and adoration leader at Church of Pentecost, Nazareth Assembly, New Bortianor, in the Greater Accra region.



Her ministry extends to evangelism which includes distributing tracts and sharing Christ wherever she found herself. Her music ministry has led her to perform live at various radio stations, television stations, churches and other Christian events. Recently, she performed at Dan Lartey's Remedi Praise and Rose Adjei's Kahala Praise.

Lady Ophelia music is produced by Majesty Productions with author and publisher Mr Lawrence Darmani as the CEO, Executive Producer and Leader of the team. Shadrack Yawson is the sound engineer for all her songs and Skyweb Videos created the video for M'aseda Nnwom.



M'aseda Nnwom is Lady Ophelia's leading song in her second album project which she is completing to launch later this year. She hints that the launch will coincide with her annual praise and adoration musical gig dubbed, Majesty Praise.



M'aseda Nnwom is available on all social media paltforms and digital music play stores.



It is also on Lady Ophelia's personal social media outlets,viz, Instagram: Lady Ophelia Music, facebook: Lady Ophelia Ministry and Youtube: Lady Ophelia Music