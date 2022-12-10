0
Menu
Entertainment

Lady breaks the internet with 'vagina splits', vigorous twerking in viral video

Video Archive
Sat, 10 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

One of the interesting scenes captured at Shatta Wale’s ‘Shaxi’ brand activation float was when a young lady took the center stage to display some wild dance moves.

The lady, identified as a dancer, stole the show halfway through the event when she stormed the bare floor with wild twerking moves that has since turned heads on social media.

In some parts of the video, she made a split and hit the floor with her vagina while vigorously shaking her butt.

The young lady, captured in a Shaxi branded t-shirt and a pair of tight biker shorts, also displayed some sensual acrobatics and rolled on the floor several times.

Patrons at the event looked on with shock while others either cheered her on or pulled out their phones to capture the moment on video.

However, chancing on the 1 minute 30 seconds long video making rounds on social media, netizens have shared interesting comments with a section of them condemning the act.

“Obi serious girlfriend oh, 3na odi asa b)ne saa no? bueii . She will go and meet her boyfriend at home tonight and say, oh babe I carried myself like a professional dancer,” Popular Ghanaian musician, Reggie Zippy, reacted.

“Please after everything give this lady money for food. Nothing will make a beautiful woman do this in the streets of Accra if it's not hunger,” another comment read.

Check out the post below:



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nkonkonsa.com (@nkonkonsa)



EB/AE
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Parliament to hold secret voting on censure motion against Ofori-Atta
How two wives of fake soldier lived under impression that they married a senior military officer
Parliament excludes ‘NPP MP-aspirant judge’ nominee from approval list
Burma Camp trends as Twitter users ‘salute’ fake soldier arrested at military facility
We learnt from 2021 that wholesale rejection of budget 'doesn’t make sense' – Adongo admits
Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu explains Bawumia's absence during 2023 budget reading
Ato Essien trial: I never said state prosecutors were compromised – Judge clarifies
Farouk Aliu Mahama tackles Ken Agyapong over GH¢100K donation
Manhyia Hospital: NSS Director suspended
Ken Agyapong slams 'ingrate'