Lady in Oxlade’s viral sextape demands US$20,000 as compensation

Lady in Oxlade’s viral sex video, Tamara, has demanded a sum of US$20,000 as a compensation for all the damages she has been caused.



The lady established in a series of leaked WhatsApp and Snapchat screenshots published by popular Nigerian online portal, Instablog, that aside from the huge embarrassment, she has currently been disowned by her family.



Tamara as contained in the screenshots was demanding the said amount to travel and start a new life since she cannot withstand the disgrace any longer.

“I want $20k. My life is more or less ruined. I need to move to a new city and country at this point. Rent a place. If we are being honest, I deserve more than that,” she established in the WhatsApp chat.



But responding to the demands, Oxlade said he isn’t in the right place to help with such an amount adding that he has also lost his hard-earned reputation including business deals.



The ‘Ojuju’ hitmaker claimed the incident has affected his health adding that he was just recently discharged from the hospital.



“How do I make up to $20K. How? Where? There’s nothing more I can do but apologize. I’m facing shit. Tammy shit. People are now disrespecting me all over the place. All that I have worked for is gone. I am dying. I have been getting injections in the hospital. I’m not feeling well,” Oxlade explained.



Tamara also queried why Oxlade has since not lifted a finger to either protect or defend her from the trolls and bullies on social media.

“Today is Gossipmill and Instablog day. Y’all wicked. Very wicked. My family disowned me and you’ve been subbing me for days. You are turning me into a monster like you and I’m happy to turn. You have been wicked. People are mocking me and you have been quiet. I have no one to fight for me,” she stated in the chat.



It was also revealed in their chat that Oxlade intends to convince Tamara’s auntie who initially pressed charges against him to settle it out of court.



