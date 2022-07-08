0
Larruso drops official video for 'Carolina'

Larruso Carolina.png The video was directed by Francis Jr. Kojo

Fri, 8 Jul 2022 Source: Albert Elorm Agbeshie, Contributor

Ghanaian Afro-Dancehall and Afrobeats artiste, Larruso has released the official visuals for his downtempo afrobeats song, ‘Carolina’.

Directed by budding Filmmaker, Fransis Jr. Kojo, Larruso seeks attention from his partner on his afrobeats experimented project. Frame by Frame, the young singer reminisces about the good love memories they shared and pleads with his partner, ‘Carolina’ to give him a second chance which seems impossible because the lady had moved on from her past and thus seem to have moved on from her past relationship.

Larruso believes every young individual face obstacle such as disloyalty, one-sided love et al. when choosing a life partner; “believe me, this is from the deep; we won’t give up on love and no one else should, fight for who you love,” Larruso mused.

Kindly watch the official video for “Carolina” by Larruso directed by Fransis Jr. Kojo; shot on location in Accra, Ghana below.

