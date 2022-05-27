0
Entertainment

Larruso tells his love story with new single 'Carolina'

Fri, 27 May 2022 Source: Albert Elorm Agbeshie

Ghanaian afro-dancehall artist, Larruso experiments with afrobeat on his new song titled ‘Carolina’.

“Fight for love, fight for what makes you happy” Larruso laughs as he says “This is Ridwan Abdul Rafiu” talking.

On a downtempo afrobeat instrumentation produced by Caskeys, Larruso reminisces about the good memories he had with an ex-lover and pleads to fix up issues that led to their grudge, the young star further promised his love interest an everlasting love journey.

Larruso continues to awe his listeners as he experiments with other genres out of his comfort.



Watch the lyrics video of “Carolina” on YouTube below:

