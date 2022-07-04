2
Lasmid reveals the one thing about Ghanaians that shocks him

Mon, 4 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sensational artiste  Lasmid has disclosed that reluctance by some well-connected Ghanaians to open doors for artistes is one things makes him uncomfortable in the industry.

Speaking on the hotquiz segment on MultiCDB, Lasmid disclosed what surprises him about Ghanaians.

According to him, despite the presence of resourceful persons in the industry, it is had to cross paths with them as people with access to such persons are always unwilling to open their doors to artistes.

“The music is nice,the person can sing all the lyrics, it  inspires, and the person  knows someone who can help or promote you but they will not, what they will say is being artiste mean you have everything, Lasmid is arrogant, i can help him but will not”

The Highly Spiritual artiste appealed to Ghanaians to give support the artiste and grant them opportunities that will propel their careers to the next level.

 

Watch Full Interview Here

