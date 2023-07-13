Lasmid’s exit from my label pains me a lot – Kaywa admits

Kaywa and Lasmid

Popular Ghanaian music producer, Kaywa, has said the exit of Lasmid from his record label pained him a lot.

He confirmed the exit of the ‘Friday Night’ hitmaker from Highly Spiritual Music recently.



Speaking in a new interview with ZionFelix, Kaywa admitted that Lamid’s exit was painful.



He explained that they had plans for him before he left.



Born David Kojo Kyei, the well-known music producer stressed that the plans that did not come to pass are what’s hurting him.

According to him, all the stakeholders who were supporting the plan for Lasmid will be a bit worried.



However, he added that they have moved on.



Kaywa said he loved Lasmid as a son and he still loves him.



The Highly Spiritual music boss further stated that he wishes the young artiste well.