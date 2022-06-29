'Last Last' is a heartbreak song but everyone is turning up to it - Burna Boy

Wed, 29 Jun 2022 Source: mynigeria.com
Grammy award Nigerian singer, Burna Boy has revealed that his hit song “Last Last” is a heartbreak song.
He disclosed this in a video he shared of himself singing along with his fans.
According to him, although the song is a heartbreak song, people are jamming to it.
Burna Boy wrote, "when I make a heartbreak song but everyone is turning up to it."
His comment comes a few weeks after his ex-girlfriend, Stefflon Don released her version in a diss track.
Watch the video below...
Source: mynigeria.com
WATCH TWI NEWS