Last year was like hell for me – Xandy Kamel reveals

Ghanaian Actress, Xandy Kamel

Ghanaian actress and television personality, Xandy Kamel, has opened up on the difficulties she encountered.

She told ZionFelix in an interview that last year was like a hell for her.



According to her, her woes began in early January last year.



Though her marital problem is known to most people, she refused to reecho what made last year like a hell for her.

She was grateful to her family and friends who came to her aid during the difficult moment.



Xandy Kamel asked God to bless Afia Schwarzenegger and Tracey Boakye for showing massive love to her. She told her critics to stop laughing at her "chamber and hall tummy" cause she uses it to have sex comfortably



Watch the full interview below: