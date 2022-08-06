Late Ghanaian celebrities who suffered from poor healthcare treatments

Nana Ampadu and Prince Yawson are deceased

There is no doubt that Ghana’s healthcare delivery system is bedeviled with many challenges.

Some of the challenges the system faces are issues like the ‘no bed syndrome’ - a phenomenon where they are fewer beds to cater for the needs of all patients available at the various health facilities in the country.



There is also the issue of inadequate medication and other pharmaceutical products, as well as inadequate salaries and other incentives to keep healthcare workers motivated to stay at their posts.



The challenges mentioned above have contributed largely to the deaths of some Ghanaians, worsening patients' health conditions, and many others.



Today, GhanaWeb brings you a list of some Ghanaian celebrities who were disappointed by Ghana’s health system when they needed it the most.



Nana Ampadu



The children of Ghana’s legendary Highlife singer, Nana Ampadu, blamed poor healthcare delivery for the death of their father.

Although they acknowledged that their father was ill, they believed the iconic singer could have been saved if he was treated well, medically.



According to Nana Dacosta, a sound engineer and an adopted son of Nana Ampadu, his father could have been stabilized and saved if the officers from the Ambulance Service arrived faster when they were called on.



“It came late and they were aware they were coming for such a great man so they should have done everything to come on time. If they had come on time and we would have taken him (to the hospital) on time, maybe they could have sustained him,” a devastated Docasta said in an interview with Joy News.



A second child of the legendary singer also narrated how the doctor on duty at a hospital in Achimota treated them disrespectfully, a situation that forced them to go to the University of Ghana Medical Centre.







Waakye

The late Ghanaian actor, Prince Yawson, popularly known as Waakye, did not receive the best of healthcare before his demise, Maame Dokono, who is a former colleague of his, said.



Narrating the circumstances surrounding his death, Maame Dokono recounted that she was informed that the late actor was only treated on a stretcher at the Emergency Ward of the 37 Military Hospital.



Prior to that, Maame Dokono said that Waakye had encountered the same 'no bed' situation at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge Hospital) on the same day.







EAN/EA