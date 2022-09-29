Late Major Mahama’s wife and brother mark their birthday in style

Barbara and Micheal Mahama mark their birthdays

Ghanaian entrepreneur and wife of late Major of the Army, Barbara Mahama, and brother to the soldier, Michael Mahama, have celebrated their birthdays with some stunning pictures.

In some of the pictures shared on Instagram marking her birthday, the mother of two praised God for his goodness.



“This is what God’s goodness looks like. Thank you, God!” she shared under her birthday post shared on September 28, 2022.



Some of the pictures saw Barbara wearing a beautiful faded pink dress that gave her the barbie look while she posed pretty on the floor.



In another post, she was captured in an emerald green dress where she sat on a chair that could pass for a throne.



The mother of two and Chief Executive Officer for Signature Fashion House revealed in the post that she designed the gorgeous outfits she wore for the photoshoot.

Just a day apart, Major Mahama’s brother, Michael Mahama, also celebrated his birthday on September 29, 2022, with friends and family throwing wishes his way on Instagram.



He, on the other hand, had his Instagram story flooded with wishes and pictures while disclosing to hold a small exclusive gathering for close-knit friends and family.

























ADA/FNOQ