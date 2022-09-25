Late Rev. Martinson Larbi was in coma for two weeks - Brother reveals

Late Jonas Asare Martinson

Late Jonas Asare Martinson, a brother to the late gospel legend Ferdinard Martinson Larbi, has disclosed the final moments of his brother's demise.

In an interview with Akwasi Aboagye on Peace FM's "Entertainment Review", the brother, who broke down in tears, revealed that his late elder brother who was "admitted in a hospital in Hamburg, Germany" went into a "coma for two weeks" before he eventually passed away on September 21st, 2022 after all efforts to revive him failed.



He detailed that the brother who was residing in Hamburg had been complaining of not being too well and what they thought was a minor health problem degenerated, causing them to rush him to the hospital where he was for two weeks in coma before his demise.



The late Martinson Larbi was survived by a wife and two children.



About Martinson Larbi

Rev. Ferdinand Martinson Larbi was widely recognised for many popular gospel songs comprising 'Kronkron' and 'Meda Wase'.



He was the Lead Guitarist for Soul winners gospel group.



He was also a songwriter, guitarist, singer and Director and wrote many inspiring songs for a number of Ghanaian gospel artistes, many of whom have become household names.



He was a teacher by profession and hailed from Aburi in the Eastern Region of Ghana, had his education at New Juaben Secondary School and Kibi Training College.